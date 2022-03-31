Paxlovid arrives in New Zealand - Pfizer NZ

Thursday, 31 March, 2022 - 06:16

Pfizer announced today that New Zealand has received its first delivery of PAXLOVID™ (nirmatrelvir [PF-07321332] tablets and ritonavir tablets), providing an important oral treatment for adults with COVID-19. This follows Medsafe’s provisional consent for the supply and use of PAXLOVID in New Zealand in early March 2022. PAXLOVID has provisional consent for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) in adults 18 years of age and older, who do not require initiation of supplemental oxygen due to COVID-19 and are at increased risk of progression to hospitalisation or death.

PAXLOVID is an oral treatment and should be taken within the first five days of symptomatic infection. Data demonstrated an 89% reduction in risk of COVID-19-related hospitalisation or death from any cause in adults treated with PAXLOVID compared to placebo in those treated within three days of symptom onset, with no deaths in the treatment group.

PAXLOVID is the first oral treatment of its kind; it includes nirmatrelvir, a 3CL protease (also known as Main protease or Mpro) inhibitor that was specifically developed in Pfizer's laboratories to combat SARS-CoV-2.

"This milestone in New Zealand is an important moment in our continued fight against COVID 19, paving the way for use of PAXLOVID as cases continue to rise and we address the threat of the current variant of concern, Omicron," said Anne Harris, Pfizer New Zealand Managing Director.

"Whilst vaccination remains the most effective way to help prevent COVID-19, this oral treatment provides us with another important line of defence - to reduce hospitalisations and save lives. PAXLOVID has the potential to transform COVID-19 treatment and help lessen the devastating impact of the virus that has now claimed nearly six million lives globally", Ms Harris said.

In December 2021, Pfizer announced an agreement with Pharmac to supply 60,000 treatment courses of PAXLOVID to New Zealand over 2022.

Medsafe based its decision on positive results from the Phase 2/3 EPIC-HR (Evaluation of Protease Inhibition for COVID-19 in High-Risk Patients) interim analysis, which enrolled non-hospitalised adults aged 18 and older with confirmed COVID-19 who are at increased risk of progressing to severe illness. The data showed that PAXLOVID reduced the risk of hospitalisation or death by 89% (within three days of symptom onset) and 88% (within five days of symptom onset) compared to placebo, with no deaths observed in the treatment group. Treatment-emergent adverse events were comparable between PAXLOVID (23%) and placebo (24%), most of which were mild in intensity. These data were recently published in the New England Journal of Medicine. Additional Phase 2/3 clinical trials are ongoing in adults at standard risk (i.e., low risk of hospitalisation or death) of progressing to severe illness, and in those who have been exposed to the virus through household contacts.