Supercharging tamariki immunity - Bay of Plenty DHB

Thursday, 31 March, 2022 - 14:07

The Bay of Plenty District Health Board is calling on parents to supercharge their children’s immunity against COVID-19 this weekend.

The board is supporting kaupapa MÄori and iwi hauora and vaccine providers with a regional series of COVID-19 vaccination events for children titled Super Tamariki in Te Moana Ä Toi.

Events are being held in Katikati, Tauranga, Te Puke, WhakatÄne, ÅpÅtiki and Kawerau.

Bay of Plenty District Health Board senior responsible officer - COVID-19 Programme Brent Gilbert-De Rios says the concept is to empower parents and families with the decision to immunise their children and find reliable answers to their questions.

"Nau mai haere mai - all tamariki and whÄnau are invited to our superhero-themed events this weekend - to share kai, kÅrero, ask questions and, if they’re ready, immunise tamariki against COVID-19," invites Gilbert-De Rios.

"We know that the decision can feel overwhelming, and there’s a lot of information out there. These events are about leaning into the trust our kaupapa MÄori and iwi hauora and vaccine providers have in their communities to answer those questions."

"And if at the end of the day, parents still don’t feel ready, that’s ka pai too. Sometimes it’s just about that first step of the vaccination kÅrero with a trusted person," explains Gilbert-De Rios.

Gilbert-De Rios says the event series is owed to the strength of partnership between the vaccine providers and the district health board.

Organisations involved include AvaNiu Pasifika, Huria Trust, NgÄti Ranginui Iwi, NÅ te K mÅ te K | In the K for the K, Pacific Island Community (Tauranga) Trust, PirirÄkau Hauora, Poutiri Trust, Te Manu Toroa, Te Pare Å Toi, Te Pou Oranga o WhakatÅhea, Te Puna Ora o Mataatua, and Te RÅ«nanga o NgÄi Tamawhaiura.

"We couldn’t be more proud to support this kaupapa," says Gilbert-De Rios.

The events are also offering first, second and booster doses for family members.

The Ministry of Health recommends immunising children aged five and older against COVID- 19 to keep them safe and to help protect whÄnau and communities from the virus. More than 10,000 children aged 5-11 years in the Bay of Plenty have received their first dose of the paediatric COVID-19 vaccine.

Super Tamariki in Te Moana Ä Toi events:

Katikati

Saturday, 10 am-3 pm

Uretara Domain, Major Street

In partnership with Te Manu Toroa and Te RÅ«nanga o NgÄi Tamawhaiura.

Tauranga

Saturday, 10 am-3 pm & Sunday, 10 am-2 pm

Tauranga Racecourse, Cameron Road

In partnership with AvaNiu Pasifika, Huria Trust, NgÄti Ranginui Iwi, Pacific Island

Community (Tauranga) Trust, PirirÄkau Hauora, and Te Pare Å Toi.

Te Puke

Saturday, 10 am-3 pm

Commerce Lane carpark (behind New World)

In partnership with Poutiri Trust.

WhakatÄne

Saturday & Sunday, 10 am-3 pm

The Hub, 13 State Highway 30 (near the big bridge)

In partnership with Te Puna Ora o Mataatua.

ÅpÅtiki

Saturday, 10 am-3 pm

WhakatÅhea Health Centre, 32A King Street

In partnership with Te Pou Oranga o WhakatÅhea.

Kawerau

Saturday, 10 am-3 pm

Ron Hardie Recreation Centre, Onslow Street

In partnership with NÅ te K mÅ te K | In the K for the K.

For more information, visit bopdhb.health.nz/super-tamariki-day