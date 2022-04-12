MidCentral DHB offers grocery vouchers for return of pulse oximeters

Tuesday, 12 April, 2022 - 14:49

The MidCentral District Health Board has put a call out today for the public to return any loaned pulse oximeters to DHB drop off points in exchange for a $20 grocery voucher.

Pulse oximeters, a small device which can be used to monitor people’s conditions while they have COVID-19, are in low supply following a rapid increase in demand during the Omicron outbreak, says COVID-19 Senior Responsible Officer Deborah Davies.

"With high numbers of community cases, we’ve been distributing pulse oximeters to people with COVID-19 who are at high risk of serious illness. Unfortunately, not all of these have been returned.

"We are asking the community to return devices they are no longer using as soon as possible to ensure we can give them to the people who need them. These may have been distributed by your GP, primary care provider, iwi health team or at the Emergency Department and other wards at Palmerston North Hospital.

"We understand that having COVID-19 in your household is a difficult time and know that many people may have simply forgotten that they have one at home. That's why we are offering an incentive for people to bring their device to MidCentral DHB drop off points and collect a $20 grocery voucher."

Davies says that pulse oximeters are an essential tool for many adults who are at-risk from COVID-19.

"Not everyone needs a pulse oximeter, however, for some adults, the symptoms of COVID-19 can be very serious and can get worse quickly, which means they need to be more closely monitored to look for any changes in their condition."

Davies says that a pulse oximeter can be potentially life-saving.

"COVID-19 can cause your blood oxygen levels to fall and your heart to beat faster - and with COVID-19, people can deteriorate very quickly. A pulse oximeter can help track and assess how well your lungs are working by measuring the level of oxygen in your blood to determine if you need to get medical help or call an ambulance."

The MidCentral DHB have set up drop off points for pulse oximeters across the rohe.

Return sites across the rohe:

Palmerston North:

â THINK Hauora and Te Tihi, 200 Broadway Avenue, Palmerston North

â Best Care (Whakapai Hauora) Charitable Trust, 140-148 Maxwells Line, Palmerston North

â Te Wakahuia ManawatÅ« Trust, 56 Pembroke Street, Palmerston North

Tararua:

â NgÄti Kahungunu ki TÄmaki nui-a-Rua, 171 High Street, Dannevirke

â RangitÄne o TÄmaki Nui A Rua, 10 Gordon Street, Dannevirke

ManawatÅ«:

â NgÄ Kaitiaki o NgÄti Kauwhata, 139 South Street, Feilding

â Rural ManawatÅ« District: Text 0272441424 for pick up from mailbox in exchange for a grocery voucher.

Horowhenua:

â MuaÅ«poko Tribal Authority, 306 Oxford Street, Levin

â Raukawa WhÄnau Ora, 152 Bath Street, Levin

Åtaki:

â Te Puna Åranga o Åtaki, 51 Main Street, Åtaki