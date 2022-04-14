Healthcare information for the Easter weekend - Canterbury and West Coast DHBs

Thursday, 14 April, 2022 - 16:04

Dr Helen Skinner, ECC Incident Controller, Canterbury DHB, is urging people to continue to test themselves for COVID-19 over the weekend if they have symptoms.

"Our case numbers often drop at the weekend and pop back up on Tuesdays. Our COVID-19 community testing centres are open over the long weekend and it is really important that people with any cold and flu-like symptoms, and household contacts, take a COVID-19 test and isolate as they are required to if it is positive," says Dr Skinner.

"Logging your test result on the My Covid Record website or by calling 0800 222 478 means that you will be provided with the support you need while isolating."

Over the long weekend, the opening hours for our COVID-19 community testing centres are:

Orchard Road COVID-19 Testing Centre, 174 Orchard Road, Harewood, Christchurch (near Airport), is open 9am - 4pm daily. WhÄnau Ora Covid-19 Testing Centre, 250 Pages Road, Wainoni, Christchurch, is open 9am - 3.30pm daily. Ashburton COVID-19 Testing Centre, 48 South Street, Ashburton (entrance off Cass Street), is open 10am - 2pm daily.

Check https://www.healthpoint.co.nz/covid-19/canterbury/?covidTesting=rats for RAT collection sites’ opening hours over the Easter weekend. Please remember to order your RAT kits in advance through the website https://requestrats.covid19.health.nz/.

If you need to get your COVID-19 vaccination or booster, there are also a number of vaccination clinics open https://vaccinatecanterburywestcoast.nz/vaccination-clinics-over-the-public-holidays/.

"Boosters help to protect you and others from severe illness or hospitalisation. There are still a lot of Cantabrians who are eligible for their booster who haven’t had it, so make the time this weekend to get it done," says Dr Skinner.

"People can still get vaccinated against COVID-19 if they’ve previously tested positive, providing they wait three months before getting a COVID-19 vaccination."

"Those of us who can get vaccinated should do it now. Vaccination is your best protection against Omicron."

If you are heading away, make sure you pack enough of your regular medications for the duration of your holiday. If you’re going to need a repeat prescription while away, get it sorted before you leave town.

Make sure you are aware of the risk that the spread of COVID-19 might affect your holiday plans and be prepared should this happen.

If you get ill over the long weekend, you can call your own general practice team 24/7 for care around the clock.

Emergency Departments (ED) at hospitals throughout New Zealand often run at capacity over the holiday weekend. Making your regular general practice team your first port of call, wherever you are, will help keep EDs free for those who need emergency care.

"If your symptoms are getting worse, please seek medical care before you get too sick, whether that is from your normal healthcare provider or from our healthcare facilities if you are really unwell," says Dr Skinner.

"Treatment and health advice for people who have tested positive for COVID-19 is free.

"Acute and emergency care will always be available. Our hospitals have the highest level of infection prevention and control measures in place and we encourage everyone to continue to seek the care they need when they need it."

After-hours information, as well as a list of pharmacies and clinics open during the Easter holiday period can be found on Healthpoint at https://www.healthpoint.co.nz/search?q=canterbury.