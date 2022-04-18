West Coast Covid-19 cases update - 18 April 2022

|
Need to take a COVID-19 test?
Rapid antigen tests (RATs) can be ordered and then collected by:
- people with COVID-19 symptoms or who are a household contact
- critical workers who are household contacts
- border workers who are required to be tested under the Required Testing Order.
Before going to a collection site, place an order via www.requestrats.covid19.health.nz OR free call 0800 222 478.
Details for West Coast RAT collection sites including opening hours are available online - https://www.healthpoint.co.nz/community-health-services/community-health/west-coast-dhb-rapid-antigen-testing-rats/
Further information:
How to use a Rapid Antigen Test - https://www.health.govt.nz/publication/how-take-rapid-antigen-test-rat
-Please note, the Ministry of Health’s daily reported cases today on the West Coast may differ from those reported at a DHB or local public health unit level. This is because of different reporting cut off times and the assignment of cases between regions, for example when a case is tested outside their usual region of residence.
WCDHB COVID-19 HOSPITALISATIONS
Inpatients (COVID-19 cases) admitted from midnight 16 April to midnight 17 April: 0
COVID-19 cases in Te NÄ«kau Hospital (total) as at 18/04/2022: 2
COVID-19 cases in Intensive Care Unit/High Dependency Unit: 0
The West Coast DHB is not currently reporting admission times, districts of origin of people in hospital with COVID-19; or ages of people admitted with COVID-19. The small numbers on the West Coast mean it is too easy to identify individuals.
