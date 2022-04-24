West Coast COVID-19 cases Sunday 24 April 2022

Sunday, 24 April, 2022 - 11:29

UPDATE - WEST COAST COVID-19 ACTIVE CASES

West Coast COVID-19 cases as at 9.27pm, 23 April 2022 - graphic attached (these are the latest figures available).

-Please note, the Ministry of Health’s daily reported cases today on the West Coast may differ from those reported at a DHB or local public health unit level. This is because of different reporting cut off times and the assignment of cases between regions, for example when a case is tested outside their usual region of residence.

UPDATE - Get your RATS

For information about where to get RATS over the long weekend, please go to https://www.healthpoint.co.nz/community-health-services/community-health/west-coast-dhb-rapid-antigen-testing-rats/. This site has information about eligibility and ordering.

UPDATE - ACTIVE CASES DATA FOR THE PAST 3 DAYS

Date Active cases Recovered New cases Buller (brackets = new cases) Grey (brackets = new cases) Westland (brackets = new cases) Other/unknown (brackets = new cases) Sunday, 24/04/2022 682 2,385 84 155 (27) 269 (29) 254 (27) 4 (1) Saturday, 23/04/2022 663 2,323 91 138 269 253 3 Friday, 22/04/2022 638 2,261 125 124 265 246 3

-Other/Unknown = Other cases: registered as living in a different DHB region; Unknown cases: normal place of residence has not yet been identified

UPDATE - WCDHB COVID-19 HOSPITALISATIONS

Inpatients (COVID-19 cases) admitted from midnight 22 April to midnight 23 April: 0

COVID-19 cases in Te NÄ«kau Hospital (total) as at 23/04/2022: 1

COVID-19 cases in Intensive Care Unit/High Dependency Unit: 0

The West Coast DHB is not currently reporting admission times, districts of origin of people in hospital with COVID-19; or ages of people admitted with COVID-19. The small numbers on the West Coast mean it is too easy to identify individuals.