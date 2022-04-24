West Coast COVID-19 cases Sunday 24 April 2022

|
[ login or create an account ]
UPDATE - WEST COAST COVID-19 ACTIVE CASES
West Coast COVID-19 cases as at 9.27pm, 23 April 2022 - graphic attached (these are the latest figures available).
-Please note, the Ministry of Health’s daily reported cases today on the West Coast may differ from those reported at a DHB or local public health unit level. This is because of different reporting cut off times and the assignment of cases between regions, for example when a case is tested outside their usual region of residence.
UPDATE - Get your RATS
For information about where to get RATS over the long weekend, please go to https://www.healthpoint.co.nz/community-health-services/community-health/west-coast-dhb-rapid-antigen-testing-rats/. This site has information about eligibility and ordering.
UPDATE - ACTIVE CASES DATA FOR THE PAST 3 DAYS
Date Active cases Recovered New cases Buller (brackets = new cases) Grey (brackets = new cases) Westland (brackets = new cases) Other/unknown (brackets = new cases) Sunday, 24/04/2022 682 2,385 84 155 (27) 269 (29) 254 (27) 4 (1) Saturday, 23/04/2022 663 2,323 91 138 269 253 3 Friday, 22/04/2022 638 2,261 125 124 265 246 3
-Other/Unknown = Other cases: registered as living in a different DHB region; Unknown cases: normal place of residence has not yet been identified
UPDATE - WCDHB COVID-19 HOSPITALISATIONS
Inpatients (COVID-19 cases) admitted from midnight 22 April to midnight 23 April: 0
COVID-19 cases in Te NÄ«kau Hospital (total) as at 23/04/2022: 1
COVID-19 cases in Intensive Care Unit/High Dependency Unit: 0
The West Coast DHB is not currently reporting admission times, districts of origin of people in hospital with COVID-19; or ages of people admitted with COVID-19. The small numbers on the West Coast mean it is too easy to identify individuals.
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Voxy: Your Voice