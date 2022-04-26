St John humbled by most trusted charity vote three years in a row

Tuesday, 26 April, 2022 - 10:00

The results for the 2022 Reader’s Digest Trusted Brands survey reveal another resounding endorsement for St John. This year marks the third in a row that the organisation has been voted New Zealand’s most trusted charity.

In addition to the Most Trusted Charity placement, respondents voted St John #02 in the Overall Top 20 Trusted Brands Winners, up 3 places on the previous year. This is the eleventh year that St John has been recognised in the awards and the 9th year that it has secured the most trusted charity title.

St John Chief Executive, Peter Bradley, says this is incredibly heartening, especially after two years tackling the challenges associated with Covid-19 and the unprecedented demand that has resulted from it. He puts the trust New Zealanders clearly feel down to the hard work and care that St John’s staff and volunteers offer to the community.

"Our paid staff and volunteers have always shown kindness, dedication and sensitivity in times of need. As demand on our services and pressure on community health has increased, our teams have continued to display these qualities to all communities and families throughout Aotearoa. It is very rewarding to see that, in return, we’ve been shown this level of trust from the public yet again" says Mr Bradley.

"We’re also delighted to be voted the second most trusted New Zealand brand overall, standing amongst such great organisations - we know it’s hard to beat a consistently winning brand of chocolate!

"We’re committed to doing our best for all New Zealanders both when they need us, and before they need us. It is increasingly important that we give communities the preventative tools and support they need so that, ideally, they won’t need to access emergency care to the same degree.

"This care is made possible through the generous donations we receive throughout the year and we never take that for granted."

The Most Trusted Brands is an annual independent survey conducted globally, now 23 years’ old in New Zealand. The work is commissioned by Reader’s Digest and carried out by Catalyst Research who, this year, polled a representative sample of 1,751 Kiwis. They voted on 471 brands in 71 categories of products and services on a scale of 1-10 for trust and awareness.