Stuff initiative 'to help inform good health decisions for Kiwis'

Friday, 29 April, 2022 - 10:32

Stuff has launched a new content initiative that will provide transparent, trustworthy and engaging health content based on science and facts.

The Whole Truth: Te MÄramatanga proactively tackles issues in public health - calling out and correcting specific instances of misinformation, and emphasising what is right rather than amplifying what is wrong.

The project aims to help New Zealanders, particularly those vulnerable to adverse health outcomes, access reliable information to help inform good health decisions.

It will provide science-based information on nutrition; mental health; healthy homes; recreational drugs; physical activity; maternal and child health; health inequities; health challenges and solutions specific to cultural communities.

The first set of content - out today - examines the myth that moderate drinking is healthy, the health impacts of ‘long Covid’ and the facts about MSG, an often-maligned but delicious ingredient in many dishes.

The Whole Truth: Te MÄramatanga is supported by a panel of health and science experts, including public health professor Philippa Howden-Chapman (CNZM, QSO, RSNZ), epidemiologist Dr Jason Gurney, NgÄpuhi, and women’s health professor Dr Beverley Lawton (ONZM), NgÄti Porou.

The project incorporates written and video formats which are translated into te reo MÄori, Samoan, and Tongan. It is published across Stuff digital and print products and social media platforms, and is also distributed to MÄori Television and the Pacific Media Network for inclusion on their platforms.

National Correspondent Katie Kenny, the project’s chief reporter, says the series came about off the back of Stuff’s hugely successful The Whole Truth: Covid-19 Vaccination initiative, which was deliberately and carefully constructed to combat misinformation about the Covid vaccines.

"More than 50 posts were published under the first project, including 20 animated videos, reaching millions of New Zealanders," said Kenny. "It has been a hugely successful and important initiative."

"Building on this, The Whole Truth: Te MÄramatanga takes a look beyond vaccination to all matters concerning the health and well-being of New Zealanders. The project team includes Stuff editors, reporters, freelance animators, presenters, and translators - supported by an independent panel of six experts in public health and science."

The series will include at least 40 posts, including 20 featuring animated videos that proactively explain the facts about issues of public health without shaming or belittling anyone.

The Whole Truth: Te MÄramatanga is produced with funding from NZ on Air’s Public Interest Journalism Fund. Find out more at stuff.co.nz/temaramatanga.