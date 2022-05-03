'Exodus of scientists in wake of Omicron'

Tuesday, 3 May, 2022 - 11:23

Recently released statistics from the Medical Sciences Council shows fewer laboratory scientists working in medical laboratories today than we did over 5 years ago including a single loss of 5% of this critical workforce in 2021-2022 alone.

"Practically, this means we have lost 5% of our medical scientific workforce in the most demanding year this workforce has ever seen" says Dr Deborah Powell, National Secretary of APEX, the union representing Medical Laboratory Workers.

Since January 2021, the country’s laboratory workforce has processed up to 30,000 COVID tests per day, in addition to "business as usual" testing from both community and hospital patients. "This has been a very stressful period for all the staff in medical laboratories in NZ. Given the average age of the scientific workforce is over 55, for many this has been a tipping point into retirement."

Dr Powell continues. "Our newly graduated scientists have a number of career options open to them; we need to be providing conditions that attract and retain them in the medical laboratory field so we can replace those leaving".

$300 million dollars has been spent on COVID testing in the past 12-months, of which it appears little has been spent on the recruitment and retention of medical laboratory workers. "This needs to change, with the priority being on our staff." says Dr Powell