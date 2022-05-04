Debbie Chin appointed Board Chair Tu Ora Compass Health

Wednesday, 4 May, 2022 - 11:13

Tū Ora Compass Health is delighted to announce Debbie Chin as new Board Chair.

"We are delighted to welcome Debbie to the organisation," says Justine Thorpe CEO. "Debbie has extensive governance experience, knowledge of the health sector and a strong commitment to achieving equitable health outcomes through Primary Care. We welcome the depth of experience Debbie will bring to the role at a time where we navigate the transformational changes happening across the Health and Disability system," she says.

Ms Chin fills an appointed seat on the Board and replaces out-going Chair Dr Larry Jordan, whose term ended April 2022.

Dr Richard Medlicott has been appointed Deputy Chair.