Te Papaioea Birthing Centre increased staffing hours Monday to Friday

Thursday, 5 May, 2022 - 15:23

From Monday 9 May 2022, Te Papaioea Birthing Centre will increase staffing to be available 24 hours a day from Monday 7am to Friday 5.30pm each week for primary birthing.

Due to staffing levels, Te Papaioea Birthing Centre reduced its operational hours in May 2021, meaning primary births could only occur if the Lead Maternity Carer (LMC) could find their own second midwife support. Increased staffing levels now mean that during the week, there will be staff on site to offer this support to LMCs.

Operations Executive for Te Uru PÄ Harakeke Healthy Women, Youth and Children, Sarah Fenwick said it was great to be able to offer Te Papaioea Birthing Centre as an option for hapÅ« mÄmÄ

‘We have worked hard to increase our staffing levels that now allows us to use the birthing centre more. The facility receives a lot of interest from expectant mÄmÄ in our rohe, and it’s great to open up access.’

‘We are also able to offer a postnatal stay of up to 48 hours in staffed hours. Outside of these hours, patients will be transferred to Palmerston North Hosptial Maternity Unit to be looked after by the team.’ At present we are not able to offer transfer from the hospital for postnatal stays.

Staff recruitment efforts for midwifery will continue, with the goal of consolidating staff so that Te Papaioea Birthing Centre is open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week in the future.

If hapÅ« mÄmÄ are wanting to stay at Te Papaioea Birthing Centre, we encourage them to speak to their midwife or LMC.