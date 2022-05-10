Stay safe under Orange - West Coast District Health Board

Tuesday, 10 May, 2022 - 10:54

While the country in "Orange" is slightly more relaxed, it is still very important to do what we can to stay well, health representatives say.

In an Orange Alert level, community transmission of COVID-19 is continuing, along with ongoing risks to vulnerable communities and pressure on the health system.

Medical Officer of Health Dr Ramon Pink says the DHB is hearing about staff at customer-facing businesses who are no longer wearing masks.

"Now the borders are open, we’re starting to welcome visitors back to the Coast, and so the measures we’ve been undertaking to keep well in the past couple of years are still really important.

"You can still get yourself and your whÄnau vaccinated against COVID-19. ( https://www.healthpoint.co.nz/covid-19-vaccination/west-coast/). This remains one of the best things you can do to stay well," Dr Pink says. "Although it’s challenging in the colder months, businesses can keep up their efforts to improve ventilation and encourage their staff and others to wear masks indoors."

Other measures which will slow the spread of COVID-19 include:

washing your hands with soap/sanitising regularly cleaning surfaces regularly using an antiviral disinfectant coughing and sneezing into your elbows and staying at home if you’re unwell.

The full list is available here: https://covid19.govt.nz/prepare-and-stay-safe/keep-up-healthy-habits/.