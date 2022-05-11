Plunket celebrates International Nurses’ Day - Plunket

Wednesday, 11 May, 2022 - 17:39

WhÄnau Äwhina Plunket is thanking its nurses for their dedication during the pandemic this International Nurses’ Day.

Chief Executive Amanda Malu says the global celebration of the nursing profession has taken on special significance against the backdrop of the public health crisis.

"COVID-19 has highlighted the critical role our nurses have in caring for our communities," Ms Malu says.

"Our nurses have stepped forward to take on new roles or move into different settings; they have enabled changes to take place in our service in a matter of days; and they have risen to every challenge put in front of them."

Ms Malu says the organisation’s sheer scale is sometimes difficult to grasp, with WhÄnau Äwhina Plunket nurses touching the lives of hundreds of thousands of kiwis each year.

"As Aotearoa New Zealand’s largest provider of healthcare services for children under five, our nurses see nearly 300,000 tamariki each year, and have supported millions of babies and whÄnau over our 115-year history," Ms Malu says.

"That’s a staggering contribution to our community, tamariki and whÄnau."

Acting Chief Nurse Karen Magrath says nurses have done their utmost to support whÄnau throughout the pandemic, finding ways to reach out despite the many restrictions.

"We have learnt that many of our whÄnau appreciate being able to connect with us in different ways, either at home, through drop-in clinics, or virtually - and we have found ways to make sure we can support people in ways that work for them," Ms Magrath says.

"Despite the lockdowns and many challenges we have faced along the way during the pandemic, we have continued to see our whÄnau in a range of ways thanks to the flexibility and innovation of our nurses - and we always make sure we see the families who most need us.

"I have always been proud to be a nurse, and this has become even more pronounced in the midst of this crisis. NgÄ mihi nui to all our amazing WhÄnau Äwhina Plunket nurses!"