A single group of 18,000 blood donations praised as a 'life-saving dedication'

Friday, 13 May, 2022 - 10:17

Blood shortages due to COVID-19 are prevalent across the world. For New Zealand, these past 15 months have been particularly challenging according to NZ Blood. In January, the American Red Cross declared "a national blood crisis" poising a great risk to patient care.

Blood is essential in a variety of treatments such as, serious injuries caused by accidents, surgical procedures, anemia, childbirth, and cancer treatment. However, there is no substitute to blood - experts say the only solution to the blood supply lies in donating.

According to NZ Blood, less than 4% of eligible New Zealanders are registered to donate. New Zealand Blood Service needs to collect over 3,500 donations each week to meet demand.

In South Korea, with cooperation alongside Heavenly Culture, World Peace and Restoration of Light (HWPL), 18,000 members of Shincheonji Church of Jesus (and HWPL) participated in blood donation for two weeks from April 18th. This number was recorded as the largest group blood donation in the country.

Namsun Cho, head of the Korean Red Cross Blood Services, said, "When the impact of the Omicron reached its peak, Shincheonji Church of Jesus launched a large scale of blood donation. It was like rain during a drought. We are surprised that the number of donors exceeded 6,000 in 3 days and more people participated. We appreciate their life-saving dedication."

"This scale is equivalent to one army corps donating blood for a year. The number of blood donors is nearly four times the number in a normal day, a great help in overcoming the current blood supply crisis," said an official from the Blood Services.

"We also appreciate the members of the Shincheonji Church of Jesus who participated in the nationwide plasma donation for the development of a treatment for COVID-19 back in 2020," he added.

Shincheonji Church of Jesus, headquartered in Gwacheon, South Korea, contributes to the community through volunteer activities including plasma and blood donations. Despite the church suffering greatly from the initial stage of the COVID-19 pandemic.

HWPL, headquartered in Seoul, South Korea, is a non-governmental organisation under the UN Economic and Social Council and Department of Global Communication is carrying out long-term peace projects through education, relief and youth empowerment, based on solidarity with civil society and international organisations in 193 countries. of which includes Aotearoa.