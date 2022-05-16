CTU calls on employers to value essential Allied Health workers

Monday, 16 May, 2022 - 11:15

CTU President Richard Wagstaff has called on Health employers and the Ministry of Health to recognise the value of Allied Health workers and make a serious offer to settle the current industrial dispute.

"Allied health workers have been at the core of our COVID response, and they have patiently waited for 18 months to get a reasonable offer on the expectation that they wouldn’t be penalised for it.

"Their union, the PSA, even agreed to attend facilitation with a neutral facilitator and accept his determination, but still the employers remain defiant and opposed to reaching a deal."

Richard Wagstaff’s advice to employers was straightforward. "If you want to avoid further damaging industrial action, it’s quite simple - just offer the union the same deal the facilitator proposed - all of it, instead of keeping your head in the sand and undervaluing your staff."

Richard Wagstaff will be addressing the rally at the Cenotaph in Wellington at midday.