Plunket celebrates 115th birthday - Plunket

Monday, 16 May, 2022 - 17:30

WhÄnau Äwhina Plunket has marked its 115th birthday - and honoured its bicultural origins - by officially launching te reo MÄori translations on its website.

The website plunket.org.nz is data free and one of Aotearoa’s most widely read digital child health resources.

Chief Executive Amanda Malu says visitors can now read the main pages and menu navigation in te reo MÄori or English.

"This is a proud moment for WhÄnau Äwhina Plunket and another important step in our commitment to better meet the needs of whÄnau MÄori," Ms Malu says.

Ms Malu says the organisation has been on a journey to fulfil the legacy of the two founding Taua, midwives and healers Mere Harper and Ria Tikini, who worked closely with their friend and neighbour, Dr Frederic Truby King.

"What more fitting way to mark our 115th birthday and celebrate how far we’ve come in supporting our whÄnau and mokopuna than including te reo MÄori - the language our two founding midwives would have spoken - on a digital platform that is so widely used by New Zealand parents and caregivers."

In a twist of fate, Ms Malu is a direct descendent of Mere Harper, who is her great-great-grandmother.

"I can only imagine what they would make of our website today - now one of our most powerful communication channels!

"It has 1.6 million visits each year - that’s more than 4000 people every day. Providing critical health information and parenting support in te reo MÄori is a really important step in making our digital platforms inclusive and accessible."

Fluent te reo MÄori speaker Hera Black translated the web pages, working alongside the organisation’s digital team. Ms Black has since joined WhÄnau Äwhina Plunket as Te Pou Whakarae (Chief Advisor MÄori).

Ms Black says as the great-great-granddaughter of Mere Harper, Ms Malu is continuing the legacy of WhÄnau Äwhina Plunket’s founding wÄhine toa.

"Back in 1907, te reo MÄori would have been the language Mere and Ria spoke, but our language was sadly lost for a long time with the use of te reo MÄori discouraged in Aotearoa for many years," Ms Black says.

"Now, in what is a full circle, WhÄnau Äwhina Plunket is playing a key part of revitalising te reo MÄori and honouring the genealogy of our founding wÄhine toa through Amanda - another influential wÄhine opening doors for iwi and whÄnau."

WhÄnau Äwhina Plunket sees nearly 90 percent of all new-born babies in Aotearoa, and more than 60 percent of all newborn MÄori pÄpi. The oganisation has recognised it has an obligation to work differently to help improve MÄori health outcomes.

Amanda Malu thinks Mere and Ria would be very pleased to see the work being done to become a truly bicultural organisation that honours Te Tiriti o Waitangi.

"WhÄnau Äwhina Plunket is on the pathway to becoming what we always intended to be: an organisation that partners with whÄnau, to set the path of wellness in our communities for generations to come."