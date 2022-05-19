ProCare welcomes the reduction in age of bowel screening for Maori and Pacific

|
ProCare welcomes the reduction in age of bowel screening for Māori and Pacific patients; long overdue
Leading healthcare provider ProCare has today welcomed the reduction in the age of bowel screening for Māori and Pacific patients from 60 to 50 with an additional $10.096 million in the next financial year.
Dr Allan Moffitt, Clinical Director at ProCare says: "This decision has been long overdue, and we have been lobbying for this reduction in screening age for a number of years now.
"Bowel cancer affects Māori and Pasifika patients at a much earlier age than non-Māori and Pasifika, so screening at a lower age makes sense, will significantly reduce the inequities in our health system and ultimately save lives," he concludes.
