ProCare welcomes the reduction in age of bowel screening for Maori and Pacific

Thursday, 19 May, 2022 - 16:04

ProCare welcomes the reduction in age of bowel screening for Māori and Pacific patients; long overdue

Leading healthcare provider ProCare has today welcomed the reduction in the age of bowel screening for Māori and Pacific patients from 60 to 50 with an additional $10.096 million in the next financial year.

Dr Allan Moffitt, Clinical Director at ProCare says: "This decision has been long overdue, and we have been lobbying for this reduction in screening age for a number of years now.

"Bowel cancer affects Māori and Pasifika patients at a much earlier age than non-Māori and Pasifika, so screening at a lower age makes sense, will significantly reduce the inequities in our health system and ultimately save lives," he concludes.