Free soup and wellness packs at Soup-er Wellness Wednesday vaccination clinic

Tuesday, 31 May, 2022 - 11:52

Taranaki DHB is encouraging the community to stay well this winter by staying up to date with their vaccinations at the Soup-er Wellness Wednesday vaccination clinics in New Plymouth and Hāwera this coming Wednesday (1 June).

Everyone who has a COVID-19, flu or MMR vaccination on the day will receive a nourishing cup of soup, bread and a winter wellness pack to help combat winter ills and chills. Packs will include all sorts of helpful items, including tissues, Vicks vaporub, RAT tests, Berocca, masks, hand sanitiser and more.

Spot prizes of winter-warmer items like hot water bottles, beanies, bed socks (etc.) will also be drawn on the day.

There is no need to book - just walk-in to the New Plymouth Vaccination Centre (at the Baker Tilly Building at 109 Powderham Street between 9am and 4:30pm) or the Hāwera Vaccination Centre (TSB Hub, Camberwell Road between 10:30am and 4:30pm) on Wednesday 1 June.

Rachel Court, Taranaki DHB Taranaki COVID-19 Vaccination Programme service lead says, "Vaccinations are a safe, easy and effective way to help you and your whānau stay well this winter. So, come on down to the Vaccinations Centres in New Plymouth and Hāwera, we look forward to seeing you."