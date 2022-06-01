Bay of Plenty 'welcomes winter wellness initiative'

Wednesday, 1 June, 2022 - 09:07

Stay well this winter, says the Bay of Plenty District Health Board (BOPDHB). The organisation is supporting a nationwide push to focus on wellbeing through a Winter Wellness activation beginning today, the first day of winter.

"COVID-19 has hit our communities hard, and we know winter can be tough for many people in our rohe. We’re supporting this initiative by reminding people to take care of their hauora by staying active, eating good kai, keeping warm, and keeping their COVID-19 and flu vaccinations up to date," says BOPDHB senior responsible officer - COVID-19 Programme Brent Gilbert-De Rios.

"Every winter our hospitals see an increase in admissions for respiratory infections. This year there’s an even greater risk of outbreaks with our borders opening and people spending more time indoors during the colder months. Now is the time to increase our immunity and get prepared," says Gilbert-De Rios.

To support the initiative, the BOPDHB is giving away "wellness packs" to the first two people to have their COVID-19 or flu vaccination at each of its community vaccination centres and participating vaccine hauora throughout the Bay today, 1 June.

Gilbert-De Rios says the packs contain items to keep whÄnau healthy over the colder months.

"Our wellness packs are stocked with mÄnuka honey and throat lozenges kindly donated by Mossop’s Honey, Vick’s VapoRub and vitamin C - all good things to keep ourselves and our whÄnau well."

The COVID-19 vaccine is recommended by the Ministry of Health to everyone aged five and older, with booster doses recommended to people aged 16 and older, as the best protection against the virus.

The influenza (flu) vaccine is free and recommended for people who are either: pregnant, living with a long-term health condition, aged 65 and older, or aged 55 and older who are MÄori or Pasifika.

People can find out more about Winter Wellness Wednesday, including where they can win a wellness pack, at www.bopdhb.health.nz/winter-wellness. [