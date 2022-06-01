Interim Health NZ offering to address pressures on primary care

Wednesday, 1 June, 2022 - 20:05

Interim Health NZ is listening to concerns from Primary Care and has offered a number of measures to address funding pressures on general practice.

The current negotiations between General Practice representatives and DHBs, led by Interim Health NZ, have been halted by GP representatives.

Interim Health NZ is encouraging GP representatives to accept the offer which would amount to an increase of over $48 million for the current year.

In addition, Budget 22 provides $86 million over four years to ensure general practices are allocated funding more equitably and on the basis of their enrolled high needs populations.

Interim Health NZ’s current offer includes a 3% general increase in funding for GPs, based on an independent assessment and recognising inflation pressures in primary care.

Additional funding is also being offered for immunisation, including additional funding for priority groups - Maori and Pasifika.

More funding has also been offered for GPs to ensure that low patient co-payments for younger patients - under 14 year olds; 14-17 year olds; and for over 18 year olds in specific low fee practices or to help maintain lower fees for individuals with community services cards.

There is also more funding on offer for support for rural general practice.

Interim Health NZ is also in the process of developing a new updated contract with general practice that is planned to eventually replace the current one.

Please attribute any comments to Martin Hefford, Interim Lead Commissioning and Localities, Interim Health NZ.