'Ministry of Health needs to provide more for care and support workers' pay'

Thursday, 2 June, 2022 - 10:19

Providers across the disability, home care, mental health and addictions and aged residential care sectors are joining with their care and support workers in rejecting the Ministry of Health's miserly offer to fund a 2.8% pay rise, says Employer Providers’ Representative Paul Diver.

Providers, unions, and the Ministry of Health have been meeting to discuss pay increases for care and support workers. Rather than being a genuine negotiation, there has been a 'take it or leave it' approach from the Ministry, which has offered funding for a 2.8% increase - an average of 70 cents an hour for care and support workers. Discussions concluded on Friday 27 May without agreement.

"Frontline care and support workers deserve a decent pay rise to address the rising cost of living and reflect the huge efforts they have put in throughout the COVID pandemic," says Mr Diver.

"Providers need to be able to pay more, or we won't be able to retain workers in the face of an already critical labour shortage, but we can only afford to pay what the Ministry funds us to pay. Providers are already struggling to make ends meet and facing chronic understaffing.

"We need the Minister and his Cabinet colleagues to step up, but they have refused to do so, despite having five years to prepare for this day. It is going to take leadership from the Government to make this right. Minister Little and his Cabinet colleagues need to dig deep to find the funding to allow the Ministry to come up with a decent offer that reflects the value of care and support workers," says Mr Diver.