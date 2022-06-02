Acting Director-General of Health appointed - Public Service Commission

Thursday, 2 June, 2022 - 12:30

The Deputy Public Service Commissioner has today announced the appointment of Dr Diana Sarfati as Acting Director-General of Health and Chief Executive, Ministry of Health.

Dr Sarfati will act in the role until a permanent appointee takes up the Director-General position.

The Director-General of Health is a pivotal role leading a sector critical to the overall wellbeing of New Zealanders.

The Ministry of Health is the Government's chief advisor on health matters. The Director-General of Health will lead the Ministry and, alongside the chief executives of Health New Zealand and the MÄori Health Authority, the wider sector through the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the forthcoming significant change to New Zealand’s health system. As the chief steward for the health system, the Ministry will continue to set the strategic direction for health and will be responsible for developing national policy, regulation and monitoring.

Dr Sarfati is currently Chief Executive of Te Aho o Te Kahu, Cancer Control Agency. Prior to this Dr Sarfati was National Director of Cancer Control at the Ministry of Health to oversee the implementation of the agency.

Dr Sarfati is a public health physician, cancer epidemiologist and health services researcher with a world-leading reputation in cancer control strategy and research. Between 2015 and 2019 Dr Sarfati was co-head and then head of the University of Otago’s Department of Public Health. She holds a Doctor of Philosophy, Master of Public Health and Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery degrees from the University of Otago. She is a Fellow of the New Zealand College of Public Health Medicine and is registered with the New Zealand Medical Council.

"I am very pleased to appoint Dr Sarfati to this acting role," said Deputy Public Service Commissioner Helene Quilter. "She has been an impressive leader at the Cancer Control Agency."

"Dr Sarfati has considerable experience and a sound understanding of New Zealand’s health system and has strong relationships across the sector."

Dr Sarfati will start on 30 July 2022, when the incumbent Dr Ashley Bloomfield leaves the role. Nicola Hill will act as Chief Executive of the Cancer Control Agency while Dr Sarfati is acting Director-General of Health.

The Commission is running a recruitment process for the permanent Director-General of Health role and will advertise shortly.