Long Weekend means restricted ED visitors - Taranaki DHB

Friday, 3 June, 2022 - 14:25

To prevent overcrowding and infection control, the Emergency Departments at New Plymouth and Hawera hospitals are requesting that visitor numbers be restricted to one support person for those presenting to ED over the long Queens Birthday weekend.

With patient presentations often more than 100 a day during the week, the influx of visitors to the region over a long weekend always puts even more demand on ED services, says the ED Clinical Nurse Manager, Therese Manning.

"Even during the week, we sometimes can’t find a chair for visitors and whanau to sit on because the department was so full," says Manning. "We’re first asking to only present yourself to ED for emergencies like accidents, serious pain and trauma. And secondly, only bring one support person unless absolutely necessary."

For non-serious presentations, the wait time to be seen at ED can be up to four hours.

"You can help ease long wait times by visiting other health services for non-urgent health issues like colds, sprains and infections," explains Manning. "If you’re unsure where to go or who to see, please contact Healthline on 0800 611 116."

"The decision to restrict support visitors to one is because when ED is overcrowded, it is very difficult to maintain social distancing and to minimise the spread of infections such as Covid-19 and influenza."

The Taranaki District Health Board wishes everyone a happy, long Queens Birthday weekend, and that starts with staying safe, staying out of ED unless necessary, and protecting yourself against Covid and influenza infection by getting vaccinated.