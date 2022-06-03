Whangarei man living proof of cath lab success - Northland DHB

Friday, 3 June, 2022 - 15:57

Grant Kewene is living proof of the benefits of WhangÄrei Hospital’s Cardiac Catheter Laboratory in providing Northland residents with the coronary care they need sooner and closer than ever before.

The Catheter Laboratory (cath lab), named Te Whare Manawa (House of Heart), marked its first anniversary in late May 2022 and has seen breakthrough improvement in wait-times for treatment, contributing to better health outcomes.

Between 90 and 95 percent of Northland patients with acute coronary syndromes have been receiving an angiogram within 72 hours of a cardiac event. This significantly exceeds the 70 percent target for DHBs set by the Ministry of Health and makes Northland DHB one of the best-performing DHBs in the country.

An angiogram is an x-ray to show the extent and location of any narrowing in the heart’s arteries, which is often the cause of a heart attack, and determine if the patient needs a coronary stent or bypass surgery to improve blood flow.

In Grant’s case, late last year, he had been referred by his GP to WhangÄrei Hospital after a couple of nights of restless sleep due to discomfort lying down, as well as an episode of shortness of breath one afternoon that week.

An angiogram showed that he had severe coronary artery disease and severe cardiac impairment.

Grant was helicoptered down to Auckland Hospital for the surgery he needed - a quintuple bypass - open-heart surgery to bypass blocked arteries.

Northland DHB’s Cardiology Clinical Lead Marcus Lee said there were grave concerns that Grant would not survive the procedure due to his severely impaired heart.

"However, the cardiac MRI also performed here in WhangÄrei gave the Auckland cardiac surgical team the confidence that Grant had a good chance and would benefit from coronary artery bypass grafting."

Grant said the hospital staff were amazed that he had been able to walk in off the street, considering his circumstances.

"Ironically, I had had no concerns about my heart. For a couple of years, I’d been experiencing a lack of energy, but I do have Type 2 Diabetes and was slightly overweight, so I thought it may have been related to that," he said.

"Ending up under hospital care all happened so quickly, but I always felt like I was in very safe hands. And, to have a cath lab facility here in Northland is just wonderful and I’m so impressed by the outstanding calibre of people who staff it. You can see the dedication and passion they have for what they do, which is amazing work. I can’t speak highly enough of them and the service."

Clinical Nurse Manager Lea Callan says that Grant deserves credit himself for seeking medical help when he needed to.

"I think it is fair to say that Grant would have been at real risk of cardiac arrest had we not identified his disease when we did," she said.

"However, having percutaneous coronary intervention or cardiac surgery is not solely curative. Significant effort is required by the patient to get their health back after such procedures. Grant has certainly put in this hard work, through his cardiac rehab programme and following a lifestyle that supports his ongoing health. This is such an integral part of the healing process. Now he’s enjoying a level of health far improved from where he was."

Grant is enjoying feeling well, being able to exercise regularly and be back at work.

"I have energy again. I can walk the Hatea Loop in under 50 minutes. I’m sleeping well. My heart rate has come down. Even my vision is better. It feels good."