Temporary changes to GP appointments at Reefton Health

Tuesday, 7 June, 2022 - 11:52

From today, patients registered with West Coast DHB’s Reefton Health are set to see some short-term changes to the way GP appointments are provided.

These changes are being made to accommodate the fact that over the next 4 months we will not have a full-time onsite GP available in Reefton as we have been unable to recruit GP locums due to the recent border closures says Dr Graham Roper, West Coast DHB’s Chief Medical Officer.

"Over the next four months, GP consultations will only be available three days per week and appointments will include a mixture of face-to-face and telehealth consultations. You will still need to arrange an appointment and will be seen in the medical practice at your appointment time.

Our usual Rural Nurse Specialist and Practice Nurse appointment services (including weekend and public holiday appointments, on-call for emergencies and PRIME callouts) continue to be available. We do ask that you plan your prescription requirements in advance."

For appointments, enquiries, prescriptions or results please phone Reefton Health on 03 732 8605 during open hours:

- Mon - Friday, 8.30am - 5:00pm (except between 12:30pm - 02:00pm)

- Saturday - Sunday, 3:00pm - 4:00pm

- Statutory Holidays, 3:00pm - 4:00pm (except for Christmas Day).

If it’s an emergency, please dial 111.

You can also call Healthline on 0800 611 166 - calls are answered 24/7. If you need to be seen, they will tell you what to do and where to go.

For COVID-19 health advice please call 0800 358 5453.

We thank the wider-Reefton community for their patience and apologise in advance for any inconvenience that this situation may cause," says Dr Roper.