ProCare launches 'ground-breaking' training pilot for doctors on track to fellowship

Thursday, 9 June, 2022 - 10:40

Leading healthcare provider, ProCare, has today announced that it will be piloting a new training model for those General Practitioners who are completing the second and third year of their training to become a fellow.

Currently, doctors in the second and third year of their General Practice Education Programme (GPEP), known as GPEP2’s and GPEP3’s, are required to find their own successful placements within a practice to receive the required training and mentoring whilst progressing towards fellowship.

However, in this new pilot launching today, GPEP2’s and GPEP3’s will be permanently employed directly by ProCare, receiving a wide array of benefits and having dedicated supervision and mentorship from a new full-time ProCare Clinical Director. The pilot will see them placed into a well-matched practice of their choice, and supported throughout all facets of their development, training and employment.

Matt Prestwood, Head of People and Culture at ProCare says: "Time and time again we hear from GPEP1’s how challenging it can be trying to find an ideal placement for the GPEP2 and 3 years of their fellowship training and this has intensified throughout the COVID pandemic as all resources are further stretched. From our practices’ perspective, they’re absolutely flat out trying to manage huge patient demands and don’t always have the additional time to prioritise their GPEPs and mentor them in the manner they would ideally like.

"Therefore, our new pilot training programme is intended to alleviate a lot of the ‘pain points’ on both sides of the equation, supporting both the GPEP2’s/3’s and our network of practices by assisting with a lot more of the clinical education and oversight," he continues.

"We also hope it will improve outcomes for the College, who are also stretched and not always able to offer detailed support to the GPEP’s throughout their journey," concludes Prestwood.

Bindi Norwell, Group Chief Executive at ProCare says: "This pilot will see GPEP2 and GPEP3’s backed by our expert Clinical Education team, and we plan to invest in a full time Clinical Director to oversee and mentor them, working in conjunction with the practice to ensure they receive the best possible clinical education and support as they train.

"They’ll be offered a market leading salary, extensive leave and benefits, customised training plans and study leave - all in a bid to help ensure trainees can reach their career goals while enjoying rich on-the-job learning in any of our diverse teaching practices.

"Ultimately, this is about investing in our members and increasing the attractiveness of the General Practitioner training and career pathway. We also hope it will result in greater total numbers of GP fellows over a period of time which will start to reduce the shortage of doctors and better assist the communities we serve," she concludes.

Any GPEPs, no matter whether they are in their first, second or third year, who are interested in finding out more should contact careers@procare.co.nz for more information.