Visitor screening project pilot a success - Taranaki DHB

Thursday, 16 June, 2022 - 15:05

Visitor screening kiosks are being rolled out to all public entrances to Taranaki DHB buildings after a successful pilot scheme received positive feedback.

The touch screens at Taranaki Base Hospital, Hāwera Hospital and Stratford Medical Centre welcomes visitors and asks them simple health related questions. The system also logs where people are going on site to create an emergency register.

Taranaki DHB project sponsor Wendy Langlands said: "Screening visitors helps us protect our most vulnerable patients from the risk of an infection that may be dangerous for them.

"The feedback we have received is that the system is easy and straightforward to use, and that people are happy to do their bit to protect our staff and patients."

Visitors can also use their smart phones to answer the questions and log their visit by scanning the QR code on posters at the entrances.

"This capability makes it even easier for people to visit us, and is especially useful for those who come to our sites regularly, either as a service user or visitor," says Wendy. "It also simplifies the signing out process."

Security guards will remain at entrances to help people, and information posters will advise and inform visitors about the screening process and why it is being implemented.