Introducing Australia's first Postbiotic Tonic - Meluka Australia's P3 Gut Builder

Thursday, 16 June, 2022 - 17:11

Revolutionising the wellbeing and gut health industry, Meluka Australia has today released the first postbiotic tonic in the Australian market, the P3 Gut Builder. The new Triple Action Postbiotic Tonic is a rapid wellbeing booster, formulated with their unique and exclusive Lactobacillus Rhamnosus Beebiotic MAP01™ probiotic strain, plus seven multi strain probiotics, with the power to rapidly boost gut health.

Made from a unique slow fermentation process of Prebiotics, Probiotics and Postbiotics it is designed to produce beneficial bioactive compounds that are ready for direct and fast delivery to the gut in support of good gut health and wellbeing.

What are Postbiotics and why are they so effective? To understand it better, let’s see how Postbiotics fit in the mix of our gut microbiome.

1.Probiotics introduce good bacteria into your gut.

2.Prebiotics are nutrients that fuel good bacteria so they can grow and thrive.

3.Postbiotics are the beneficial metabolites that probiotics produce.

Ben Rohr, Meluka Australia’s Founder and CEO says, "Our Lactobacillus rhamnosus Beebiotic MAP01™ probiotic is a real gamechanger in the probiotic space. Derived from beehives on our organic farm in the pristine Bungawalbin Valley in Northern NSW, this strain was studied by our scientists for years and has been linked with well-known studies to increase gut microbial diversity. Combined with our nutritious raw honey and inulin which are natural prebiotics, seven strains of probiotics and two postbiotics you have a powerful triple action postbiotic gut building tonic.

"As someone who has struggled with gut issues my whole life, I’m thrilled to share this first to market postbiotic formulation. No longer is the focus, prebiotics, or probiotics - it’s now postbiotics, as they are the beneficial metabolites that probiotics produce for gut health and wellbeing. With our P3 Gut Builder, the postbiotics are bio-fermented outside the body, allowing for the immediate delivery of these beneficial metabolites to your body for health benefits such as reducing inflammation, regulating the acid balance in the GI tract, directly fighting pathogens, regulating digestion and absorption of nutrients, detoxification, regulating the immune system, gut-brain communication, and much much more. This therefore reduces the reliance on prebiotic and probiotic relationship in our gut to release postbiotics to be absorbed by the body," said Ben.

Chloe McLeod, Dietician and Meluka Australia’s Consulting Dietitian says, "Meluka Australia’s P3 Gut Builder takes an exciting step forward within the gut health space into postbiotics. While adding probiotics and prebiotics to your diet can help you nurture your gut flora over time, emerging research is showing us that postbiotics can help to provide this benefit almost immediately. With the link between gut health and overall wellbeing being documented in studies worldwide, this new and innovative postbiotic tonic provides a new way to assist in balancing the microbiome."