'Trail-blazing mahi by Maori health pioneers forges a path for equity'

Monday, 20 June, 2022 - 10:18

The extraordinary legacy of Te Moana a Toi’s MÄori Health RÅ«nanga will be acknowledged at a commemoration event this week in Tauranga.

Occupying a unique place in our health system, the RÅ«nanga is the only multi-iwi MÄori organisation working alongside a Crown health entity as an equal Te Tiriti partner.

MÄori Health RÅ«nanga Chair, Linda Steel, says the RÅ«nanga has had a pivotal role in providing strategic direction to improve health outcomes for MÄori in the rohe.

"From our earliest roots with the establishment of the Te WhÄnau Poutirirangi-ora-a-papa and Poutiri Trust in 1997 and then the RÅ«nanga itself a few years later, we have been driven to create intergenerational change which addresses the profound inequity facing our Te Moana a Toi whÄnau within the health system," she says.

Next month the RÅ«nanga will be replaced with one of several Iwi-MÄori Partnership Boards (IMPB) spread throughout the country to provide region-specific advice to the new MÄori Health Authority as part of the latest health system restructure intended to address poor outcomes for MÄori health.

"As the RÅ«nanga transitions to the IMPB it’s vital that we take the opportunity to acknowledge and honour the ahikÄ, kuia, koroua, rangatira at the grass roots level of whÄnau, hapÅ«, iwi who have worked so hard to affect the vision of Tino Rangatiratanga in MÄori health for ngÄ iwi o Te Moana a Toi," says Steel.

"This has been a first in Aotearoa and may the vision, values and treaty-based principles firmly established by this rÅpÅ«, lay the foundation for Iwi-MÄori partnerships going forward."

Dr Bev Edlin, Chairperson of the BOPDHB says the RÅ«nanga has been instrumental in raising health outcomes for whÄnau in Te Moana a Toi.

"The RÅ«nanga has provided a key link to enable MÄori to contribute to decision-making, participate in the planning and delivery of health and disability services as well as providing an effective forum for consultation and engagement with whÄnau, hapu and Iwi," she says.

"The constructive relationship we enjoy with the RÅ«nanga demonstrates our commitment to the Treaty of Waitangi principles; their valuable mahi illustrates the critical role MÄori must play in determining their own aspirations and priorities for health," says Edlin.

Past members of the RÅ«nanga and other honoured guests will be welcomed onto Hungahungatoroa Marae in Matapihi this Thursday June 23rd to celebrate and reflect on the many milestones and achievements of the RÅ«nanga.

Linda Steel says the day will highlight the pioneers who contributed to MÄori health in the region.

"The relationships we have today are entirely due to long years of mahi tahi from a really special group of pakeke. They were true leaders who battled the system and stood proudly against inequity. As we walk down the path that they have forged for us, we honour their bravery, their aroha for our people and their vision for health in Te Moana a Toi," she says.