'Trail-blazing mahi by Maori health pioneers forges a path for equity'

|
[ login or create an account ]
The extraordinary legacy of Te Moana a Toi’s MÄori Health RÅ«nanga will be acknowledged at a commemoration event this week in Tauranga.
Occupying a unique place in our health system, the RÅ«nanga is the only multi-iwi MÄori organisation working alongside a Crown health entity as an equal Te Tiriti partner.
MÄori Health RÅ«nanga Chair, Linda Steel, says the RÅ«nanga has had a pivotal role in providing strategic direction to improve health outcomes for MÄori in the rohe.
"From our earliest roots with the establishment of the Te WhÄnau Poutirirangi-ora-a-papa and Poutiri Trust in 1997 and then the RÅ«nanga itself a few years later, we have been driven to create intergenerational change which addresses the profound inequity facing our Te Moana a Toi whÄnau within the health system," she says.
Next month the RÅ«nanga will be replaced with one of several Iwi-MÄori Partnership Boards (IMPB) spread throughout the country to provide region-specific advice to the new MÄori Health Authority as part of the latest health system restructure intended to address poor outcomes for MÄori health.
"As the RÅ«nanga transitions to the IMPB it’s vital that we take the opportunity to acknowledge and honour the ahikÄ, kuia, koroua, rangatira at the grass roots level of whÄnau, hapÅ«, iwi who have worked so hard to affect the vision of Tino Rangatiratanga in MÄori health for ngÄ iwi o Te Moana a Toi," says Steel.
"This has been a first in Aotearoa and may the vision, values and treaty-based principles firmly established by this rÅpÅ«, lay the foundation for Iwi-MÄori partnerships going forward."
Dr Bev Edlin, Chairperson of the BOPDHB says the RÅ«nanga has been instrumental in raising health outcomes for whÄnau in Te Moana a Toi.
"The RÅ«nanga has provided a key link to enable MÄori to contribute to decision-making, participate in the planning and delivery of health and disability services as well as providing an effective forum for consultation and engagement with whÄnau, hapu and Iwi," she says.
"The constructive relationship we enjoy with the RÅ«nanga demonstrates our commitment to the Treaty of Waitangi principles; their valuable mahi illustrates the critical role MÄori must play in determining their own aspirations and priorities for health," says Edlin.
Past members of the RÅ«nanga and other honoured guests will be welcomed onto Hungahungatoroa Marae in Matapihi this Thursday June 23rd to celebrate and reflect on the many milestones and achievements of the RÅ«nanga.
Linda Steel says the day will highlight the pioneers who contributed to MÄori health in the region.
"The relationships we have today are entirely due to long years of mahi tahi from a really special group of pakeke. They were true leaders who battled the system and stood proudly against inequity. As we walk down the path that they have forged for us, we honour their bravery, their aroha for our people and their vision for health in Te Moana a Toi," she says.
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Voxy: Your Voice