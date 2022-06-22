Taranaki Base Hospital Ward 2a to reopen to visitors on Wednesday 22 June

Wednesday, 22 June, 2022 - 10:23

Ward 2a at Taranaki Base Hospital will be reopen to some visitors from today, Wednesday 22 June.

Taranaki DHB asks that each patient has two nominated visitors only. This will be reviewed on Monday 27 June. All visitors are asked to respect our visiting hours of 2pm to 8pm.

Ward 2a has been closed following a small outbreak of COVID-19. Since then there have been no further positive cases or patients with symptoms identified.

We know that whānau are an important part of a patients care, treatment and recovery, but we also need to continue to manage the risk of COVID-19 and other potential public health impacts in our hospitals.

We are pleased that our strict health and safety protocols and surveillance testing have minimised the transmission of illness and look forward to welcoming visitors back into the ward.

Thank you to the patients and whanau affected for your patience and understanding.