ProCare announces changes to its Health (PHO) Limited Board

Thursday, 23 June, 2022 - 12:22

Taima Campbell, current Chair of the ProCare Health (PHO) Limited Board, will be stepping down from her 5 years with the Board (of which she has been Chair for the last 12 months) due to competing demands on her time. Taima will also step down from her role on ProCare’s MÄori Advisory Committee.

We are pleased to announce that Tevita Funaki has been appointed as Chair of the PHO Board. Tevita is currently a Director on the ProCare Health (PHO) Limited Board and has previously held the role of Chair for 10 years (from 2011 to 2021). Alongside his current Board role, Tevita is the CEO of The Fono, a Pacific provider of medical, dental, social, public health and education services.

Additionally, Sally Dalhousie has been appointed as a Director to the ProCare Health (PHO) Limited Board. Sally is the Chief Operating Officer at The Fono and is also a registered social worker. Sally is also a Board Member of the Aotearoa New Zealand Association of Social Workers and the Waitakere Improving School Attendance Programme.

Harley Aish, Chair of ProCare’s Co-operative Board says: "With the start of our new financial year we have some changes to our Health (PHO) Limited Board.

"We thank Taima for her years of dedication and service to ensure the provision of essential primary healthcare services to the people of TÄmaki Makaurau who are enrolled with the general practices that make up our network. We wish her all the best in her future endeavours and look forward to working alongside her in her other healthcare roles," continues Aish.

"It is wonderful to welcome back Tevita to the role of Chair of our Health (PHO) Limited Board. It is great to have someone of his calibre, experience and familiarity with the organisation to be able to step into the role. This is especially true in the midst of a health reform," he continues.

"Lastly, I’m delighted to welcome Sally to ProCare’s Health (PHO) Limited Board as a Director. Sally knows a lot about our organisation having been a member of ProCare’s Pacific Advisory Committee since early 2021. Her vast experience with the Fono and our Pacific communities will be a great asset to have as part of our board," concludes Aish.