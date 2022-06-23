New Buller facility name released: Te Rau Kawakawa - West Coast DHB

Thursday, 23 June, 2022 - 15:40

The name Te Rau Kawakawa has been gifted to the new Buller facility by mana whenua Ngati Waewae, and the West Coast DHB formally endorsed the name at today’s final board meeting.

DHB Board Chair Rick Barker, thanked Ngati Waewae for gifting the name. At the meeting DHB board member and Ngati Waewae Chair Francois Tumahai explained the new name, saying it was consistent with the name of the Greymouth hospital facility Te Nikau (also a plant).

A report prepared by the Hauora MÄori team outlined that the kawakawa is a traditional MÄori therapeutic/healing plant used for centuries either as a drink, inhaled, or as a balm for rashes, allergies or other ailments. It is considered to be one of the most potent medicinal herbs in rongoÄ (traditional MÄori healing).

Kawakawa is also a type of Pounamu known for healing purposes and found in the Arahura awa (river), sacred to the Ngati Waewae.

Progress on the new facility has been steady. Roofing is complete, brickwork cladding is continuing, gib has been procured and installation is underway. The facility is due for completion mid-2023 and is progressing faster than expected.