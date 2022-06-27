Flu vaccine for children and details around Covid-19 booster welcomed - ProCare

Monday, 27 June, 2022 - 16:41

Leading healthcare provider, ProCare, has today welcomed the extended flu vaccination for tamariki aged 3-12 and people with serious mental health or addiction needs, and the second booster for those at risk of severe illness from Covid 19.

Bindi Norwell, Chief Executive at ProCare says: "With limited exposure to the flu over the last two years, it’s important that we protect as many people as possible from becoming unwell. This will also ensure that businesses are able to provide continuity of service, at a time when we traditionally see an uplift in respiratory illnesses.

"It is great to now have the clarity the medical profession has been seeking around the second booster for Covid 19. We will be communicating these changes with our 167 practices as soon as possible to ensure they are ready to provide care for their patients," continues Norwell.

Dr Allan Moffit, Clinical Director at ProCare echoes these comments: "General practices will now be able to work with those patients who are most at risk to ensure they are provided with protection against severe illness from influenza and Covid.

"As we slowly return to normal, it’s important that we don’t get complacent around how serious or debilitating these illnesses can be. With thousands of cases of influenza and covid currently circulating in the community, it’s imperative that people take the time to protect themselves against hospitalisation," continues Moffitt.

He says that many areas are experiences much higher rates of hospitalisation for ‘Flu’ than they are for COVID at present and this is projected to continue.

"Lastly, I’d strongly encourage those eligible for the second Comirnaty (Pfizer) booster to have this vaccine. Our workforce is already at capacity, so protecting yourself against being seriously ill is an important step to take to ensure we can all continue to care for our patients over what are likely to be a very busy few months," he concludes.