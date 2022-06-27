Positive move regarding vaccinations but a challenging time ahead

Monday, 27 June, 2022 - 21:16

The Federation of Primary Health Aotearoa (FPHANZ) says making flu shots available to more New Zealanders and the second Covid booster roll out are positive moves however is sounding a word of caution.

From this Friday, around another 800,000 New Zealanders will be eligible for a free flu vaccine, and from tomorrow the Government is also rolling out a second Covid-19 booster vaccine for older New Zealanders. Both will be available at GPs and pharmacies across the country.

Federation board member and Chair of General Practice NZ, Dr Jeff Lowe says he expects a challenging first few days however as people become vaccinated, particularly from the flu, there is likely to be a lessening of pressure on the health system.

"GPs are still under a lot of pressure staffing wise and the number of patients we are seeing so this is going to be tough initially for everyone but we have got through some really difficult times over the last couple of years and I am sure we can do it again," he says.

Federation board member and Pharmacy Guild of New Zealand Chief Executive, Andrew Gaudin says "This is a routine activity for community pharmacies, and they remain ready, willing and able to fully support those needing this important service in our communities."

He adds, "The Guild supports the government move to widen access to free flu vaccines for children aged 3 to 12 and people with serious mental health and addiction needs, and a second Covid-19 booster for those at risk of severe illness from Covid-19. This will help to keep New Zealanders healthy and well, and will reduce pressures on our hospitals, which are currently being stretched to their limits. Community pharmacies continue to provide a convenient, accessible and trusted option for people to get their Covid-19 and flu vaccinations."