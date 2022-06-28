Allied health workers vote to accept deal

Tuesday, 28 June, 2022 - 09:33

Allied health workers have voted to ratify the settlement reached by employers and the PSA last month. Over 98 percent of health professionals covered by the allied, public health, scientific and technical collective agreements voted to accept the deal - the same percentage who previously voted to take strike action.

PSA organiser Will Matthews says, "This commanding mandate clearly demonstrates the strength of this offer, not only the immediate pay increases and changes to terms and conditions, but also the pay equity provisions that will deliver additional increases over the coming year."

"It also serves as an example of what working people can do if they unite behind common issues. The new collective agreement would not have happened without the sustained and passionate actions of union members around the country. Our campaign was the physical embodiment of ‘strength in numbers’."

"We would like to express our thanks to the people who backed us every step of the way. From members of parliament to ordinary people on the street - your support meant so much. NgÄ mihi nui."

As a result of the deal, allied health professionals with the PSA will receive back paid pay increases of $5700 and a lump sum of $2500, with further payments to come through the pay equity negotiation process. The deal, which represents an initial increase of between 5 -17 percent, will also see all allied health workers paid above the living wage for the first time.

"This shows that the PSA is the union for allied health workers in New Zealand. We have delivered through this deal, and we will continue to deliver for our members as our focus moves to pay equity." says Matthews.