Whanau Awhina Plunket welcomes new chief nurse

It’s a case of nau mai hoki mai - welcome back for WhÄnau Äwhina Plunket’s new chief nurse, Dr Zoë Tipa.

Dr Tipa (KÄi Tahu/NgÄti Kahungunu) will lead nursing services for the organisation, which is the largest provider of support services for the development, health and wellbeing of tamariki under five.

It’s one of the largest nursing roles in Aotearoa New Zealand, with frontline staff seeing nearly 90 percent of all newborn pÄpi each year and supporting nearly 300,000 children.

WhÄnau Äwhina Plunket’s chief executive, Amanda Malu, says she is thrilled to welcome back

Dr Tipa, and with her a wealth of experience and knowledge of Well Child Tamariki Ora and MÄori models of care.

"This is a significant leadership appointment for our organisation at a crucial time for nursing and the health sector.

"Dr Tipa worked for WhÄnau Äwhina Plunket between 2007 and 2018 in a variety of roles, including nurse educator, clinical leader and national advisor. She brings a broad perspective and thorough understanding of clinical nursing to the role," says Ms Malu.

Dr Tipa also has a strong academic track record, having been awarded her Doctorate from Auckland University of Technology, and has lectured extensively and been widely published in roles at Wintec and AUT.

Outside of these roles, Dr Tipa has sat on the board of the New Zealand Breastfeeding Alliance and is the current Chair of Wharangi Ruamano - MÄori Nurse Educators across Aotearoa.

Dr Tipa says she is proud and excited to be the chief nurse of such an iconic organisation.

"We don’t hide from the fact that WhÄnau Äwhina Plunket, the health system and the Well Child Tamariki Ora programme has failed MÄori and Pacific families and we need to do better," she says.

Dr Tipa says she is looking forward to building on the work that has already been done to better deliver to MÄori, Pacific, high-needs whÄnau and those that are traditionally underserved by the system.

"WhÄnau Äwhina Plunket is on a proud journey and has committed to working better with iwi providers and whÄnau MÄori. Working in culturally responsive ways is the key to ensuring whÄnau get what they want and need from our services," says Dr Tipa.