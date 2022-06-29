Fifteen BOP Maori leaders appointed to hold new health structure to account

|
The health and wellbeing of Bay of Plenty MÄori from Katikati in the west through to PÅtaka in the east will be watched over by Te Poari Hauora o Te Moana a Toi, the newly appointed Iwi MÄori Partnership Board for the rohe.
With the restructure of Aotearoa’s health system and the launch next month of the MÄori Health Authority (MHA), the IMPB will serve a pivotal role in role in transforming the health outcomes of whÄnau and upholding both the MHA and Health NZ to account.
Linda Steel, former Chair of Te RÅ«nanga Hauora MÄori o Te Moana a Toi, says the IMPB is the successor to the RÅ«nanga which has operated for 22 years.
"While the structures and staff will undergo changes during this time of transition, the kaupapa remains the same as that started by a group of kaumatua and kuia decades ago, better health outcomes for whÄnau can only be driven by equal partnership as described in the principles of Te Tiriti," she says.
"MÄori don’t want to just experience the system, we need to play a crucial role in the decision-making," says Steel.
Fifteen iwi representatives have been appointed to the Iwi-MÄori Partnership Board (IMPB), with an opportunity for other iwi representatives and mÄtÄwaka to be appointed in the near future. The IMPB will supply the MHA with valuable insights into the lived experiences of whÄnau in Te Moana a Toi.
"As direct representatives of their iwi, the appointees of the IMPB have a clear line of communication to the needs of their whÄnau. Collating data and vital information from these ‘flax roots’ and disseminating it to central agencies such as the MHA and Health New Zealand offers an opportunity for responsive decision-making based on real-life outcomes," says Steel.
"The contribution that the IMPB will make acknowledges the long-held relationship between the RÅ«nanga and the Bay of Plenty District Health Board (to be renamed Health New Zealand); a special relationship which is unique to our region," says Steel.
Dr Bev Edlin, Chairperson of the BOPDHB agrees that the partnerships forged by previous RÅ«nanga and DHB representatives provide strong support to the IMPB.
"Our direction has been clear for a number of years now, we want to proactively meet our responsibilities to MÄori, to work alongside them as equal Treaty partners and develop responsive initiatives which address health outcomes for whÄnau in Te Moana a Toi," she says.
The selection process for the IMPB appointees was managed by an external consultant with awhi from Te RÅ«nanga Hauora MÄori o Te Moana a Toi .
The successful appointees are as follows:
NgÄi te Rangi - Roimata Ah Sam
NgÄti Ranginui - Melanie Tata
NgÄti PÅ«kenga - Kipouaka Pukekura-Marsden
Waitaha - Carliza Nathan-Patuawa
Tapuika - Rutu Maxwell-Swinton
NgÄti Whakaue ki Maketu - Susan Elliott
NgÄti Whakahemo - Margaret Williams
NgÄti MÄkino - Te Ata Ngatai
NgÄti Manawa - John Porima
NgÄti Whare - Jane Nicholas
NgÄti Awa - Jackie Copeland-Davis
WhakatÅhea - Mariana Hudson
NgÄi Tai - Lucy Steel
Te WhÄnau a Apanui - Dayle Takitimu
Te WhÄnau Ä Te Ehutu - Theresa Ngamoki
