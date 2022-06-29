A different kind of Ministry launching on 1 July - The Ministry for Disabled People

Wednesday, 29 June, 2022 - 16:59

On 1 July an exciting new Ministry for Disabled People - will come into being to lead much-needed change. There is nothing that people will need to do on day one to continue receiving disability support services.

"Many disabled people and whÄnau face barriers in achieving great life outcomes because of the way the current system is set up, and this needs to change," said Establishment Governance Group Co-chair Gerri Pomeroy.

"From 1 July, the Ministry will start to drive these changes in partnership with the disability community and MÄori, leading by example for other parts of government.

"The new Ministry presents a unique opportunity, because its role is to both listen to and empower the voices of all disabled people in disability policy across government - and to deliver services.

"This means that as well as transforming the disability support system, the Ministry has mandate to effect change for disabled people in areas such as education, employment and wellbeing.

"As a member of the community, I’m proud this Ministry has been built on a foundation of partnership and solid principles. These foundations must endure to ensure a truly different kind of Ministry, one disabled people and whÄnau in Aotearoa deserve," said Gerri Pomeroy.

The Ministry’s work will be underpinned by Te Tiriti o Waitangi and the United Nations Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities as well as the principles of Enabling Good Lives and WhÄnau Ora.

People don’t need to do anything on 1 July to continue receiving support

Disability support services are moving from the Ministry of Health to the new Ministry.

Disabled people and whÄnau do not need to do anything to continue receiving their support services on 1 July. There will be no changes to funding or personal budgets. The Ministry will work with members of the disability community to ensure they are aware of any future changes well in advance.

Establishment of the Ministry

In the lead up to the new Ministry launching on 1 July, the Establishment Unit has focussed on transitioning systems and operations and ensuring that disability supports continue through the change.

Setting the identity, vision and strategy of the new Ministry, and embarking on disability system transformation, will be led by the new chief executive and their team in partnership with the community.

What next

From 1 July, there will need to be a period of consolidation as the new Ministry embeds its functions and assesses options. It will need to develop mana-enhancing values, and seek ways to ensure all its mahi is informed by the voices of all disabled people. During this period, it can also plan the approach for disability system transformation.

After the consolidation phase, the ministry will be ready to begin to drive better outcomes for all disabled people by transforming disability support services, leading and coordinating cross-government strategic disability policy, and progressing change in the wider disability system.

The voices of disabled people, and collaboration with the disability community will be central to how this new ministry operates - and will give life to the call for ‘nothing about us without us’.