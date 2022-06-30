Early learning ventilation and heating support welcomed - ECC

Thursday, 30 June, 2022 - 16:44

Winter energy payments helping early learning centres balance ventilation and heating has been welcomed by the Early Childhood Council.

"The ECC has called for extra support for heating and ventilation in centres for some time. Air quality is on everyone’s minds with COVID-19 and the flu in many communities. Government funding to recognise rising heating costs and help some centres purchase portal CO2 monitors to track ventilation is very welcome," said ECC CEO Simon Laube.

This move will help reassure parents that early learning centres are safe for children.

"In the future, support provided to schools must at least be considered for early learning centres from the start. If something’s necessary for school children’s health, then why exclude our vulnerable younger children? We really should put them first."

"There’s more work to be done on heating and ventilation. Maintaining the new 18°C minimum temperature in centres, along with active ventilation management, is challenging."

"It’s a balancing act, and improved regulations for both heating and ventilation are needed to avoid non-compliance situations, which could happen just by opening a window briefly."

"Our people working in centres want to do what’s right for their children, teachers and other staff, but they need the government to help - we need to take the next step to fix these regulations" said Laube.