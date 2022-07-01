UniMed takes on Manchester Unity health insurance customers

Friday, 1 July, 2022 - 11:00

Specialist health and wellbeing insurer UniMed has today announced they would take on Manchester Unity’s health insurance customer base, following the decision by Manchester Unity that it would cease offering health insurance services from 30 June 2022.

In 2021, following forty years of delivering health and sickness insurance products, Manchester Unity signalled that it would be refocusing its business activities to concentrate on investment and membership services. In the months since, the organisation has assessed suitable providers to take on their health insurance customers.

"It was important that we found an organisation that was genuinely committed to our Members’ health and wellbeing needs and shared our membership philosophy and values," said Sanjiv Jetly, CEO of Manchester Unity.

"UniMed was an obvious choice to take on our membership, as a financially strong, long-serving non-profit member-society that is underpinned by its core values, and that prides itself on personalised care and service."

UniMed Chief Executive, Louise Zacest, said that her team has been working closely with Manchester Unity to ensure a smooth transition for its Members.

"We are delighted to provide Manchester Unity Members continuity of cover and support them with their ongoing health and wellbeing needs," she said.

"At UniMed, our vision is that more New Zealanders have better access to better health and wellbeing, and this is an exciting time to be welcoming new Members to our organisation. We look forward to further enhancing the great products and services that Members can benefit from throughout 2022 and beyond."

Manchester Unity’s 1300-strong health insurance customer base will transition to UniMed’s care today, 1 July 2022.