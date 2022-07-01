National Hauora Coalition appoints new leader to navigate health system changes

Friday, 1 July, 2022 - 09:30

The National Hauora Coalition (NHC) has announced the appointment of Dr Rachel Brown as Chief Executive effective from 1st July 2022.

Dr Brown, of Te Ätiawa, NgÄti Mutunga ki Wharekauri, KÄi Tahu, Tuahiwi, and KÄti MÄmoe descent, joined the NHC in 2019 and has been the interim CE of the organisation since April this year.

Dame Paula Rebstock, NHC Board Chair says the appointment comes at a key time for MÄori health organisations.

"Rachel is noted for her leadership, integrity, passion for all things MÄori and manaaki tÄngata. She has successfully guided the organisation through the last three months and the Board Directors, and I look forward to working with her as we transition the NHC through the Health Reform changes," she says.

With the restructure of Aotearoa’s health system and the launch today of the two new Crown entities - Health New Zealand (HNZ) and the MÄori Health Authority (MHA), the NHC is committed to working alongside the Crown to reverse the decades of underfunding that have paralysed advances in MÄori health.

"Rachel is a strong supporter of our kaupapa of Mana WhÄnau, WhÄnau Ora with a strong focus on equity. She is well respected at all levels for her ability to bring the voice of whÄnau up to governance level so that decision-making is deeply connected to the lived experience of MÄori," says Dame Rebstock.

Dr Brown has cross sector experience, skills and knowledge with qualifications that include

a Masters in Health Promotion - MÄori health and a PhD in Health Science.

"It’s a privilege to be able to continue in this position building on the blueprint of those that have paved the way. Our whÄnau deserve excellence and that’s exactly what the NHC continues to strive for," says Dr Brown.