National Hauora Coalition appoints new leader to navigate health system changes

Friday, 1 July, 2022 - 09:30

The National Hauora Coalition (NHC) has announced the appointment of Dr Rachel Brown as Chief Executive effective from 1st July 2022.

Dr Brown, of Te Ātiawa, Ngāti Mutunga ki Wharekauri, Kāi Tahu, Tuahiwi, and Kāti Māmoe descent, joined the NHC in 2019 and has been the interim CE of the organisation since April this year.

Dame Paula Rebstock, NHC Board Chair says the appointment comes at a key time for Māori health organisations.

"Rachel is noted for her leadership, integrity, passion for all things Māori and manaaki tāngata. She has successfully guided the organisation through the last three months and the Board Directors, and I look forward to working with her as we transition the NHC through the Health Reform changes," she says.

With the restructure of Aotearoa’s health system and the launch today of the two new Crown entities - Health New Zealand (HNZ) and the Māori Health Authority (MHA), the NHC is committed to working alongside the Crown to reverse the decades of underfunding that have paralysed advances in Māori health.

"Rachel is a strong supporter of our kaupapa of Mana Whānau, Whānau Ora with a strong focus on equity. She is well respected at all levels for her ability to bring the voice of whānau up to governance level so that decision-making is deeply connected to the lived experience of Māori," says Dame Rebstock.

Dr Brown has cross sector experience, skills and knowledge with qualifications that include

a Masters in Health Promotion - Māori health and a PhD in Health Science.

"It’s a privilege to be able to continue in this position building on the blueprint of those that have paved the way. Our whānau deserve excellence and that’s exactly what the NHC continues to strive for," says Dr Brown.