New Zealand Medical Association liquidates

Monday, 4 July, 2022 - 17:03

After a proud record of service to the New Zealand medical community and to the country as a whole since 1886 the membership of the New Zealand Medical Association have confirmed the vote to liquidate, NZMA Chair Dr Alistair Humphrey said this morning.

A resolution to liquidate is first approved by members at an Annual General Meeting, then confirmed at a follow-up Special General Meeting which was held this morning.

Votes were cast at an Annual General Meeting held on 30 May - 380 votes for the motion to liquidate, and 66 votes against.

Members present and proxy votes cast at the Special General Meeting - held on 4 July 2022 - had 290 votes for the motion to liquidate and 41 votes against.

The New Zealand Medical Journal has been purchased by the Pasifika Medical Association Group and will continue to publish into the future. There is no plan to change the format, structure or editorial independence of the Journal.

The Benevolent Fund is likely to go to the Medical Assurance Society or the Doctors Health Advisory Service and continue to provide funds for Doctors and their families when they fall on hard times.

The future of the Code of Ethics has been passed to the Council of Medical Colleges in discussion with the New Zealand Medical Council. Members at the Special General Meeting recommended the Code should stay with the profession under the Council of Medical Colleges, and asked that members write to their College as they felt there are political appointments to the Medical Council which may compromise the professional independence of the Code of Ethics.

Ryan Eathorne, licensed insolvency practitioner, has been appointed as liquidator of the New Zealand Medical Association.