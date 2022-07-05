2022 Road Show Campaign - Evidence Based Eating NZ

Tuesday, 5 July, 2022 - 15:34

There is hope for healing many chronic diseases. Researched scientific evidence now shows that the best way to stop and reverse many common illnesses is to simply eat better. This is a road show travelling from Auckland to Invercargill, explaining how carefully choosing what you eat can revolutionise your life-long health.

Consuming animal products is dangerous; eating bacon and sausages increases colorectal cancer risk by more than lung cancer risk if you live with a smoker,1 countries with high cows milk consumption have high breast cancer rates,2 and just three dairy servings a day after a prostate cancer diagnosis increases cancer death risk by 141%!3

But good things can happen when we eat more fruit, beans, grains and vegetables.

Latest research shows a whole foods plant-based diet, and not consuming red and processed meats and dairy, prolongs cancer survival. For instance the LACE study shows that breast cancer survivors who consume one high-fat dairy serving a day, increase their risk of breast cancer mortality1.

Also dietary change needs to be significant, - studies show just a minor dietary change and little weight loss wont prevent cancer recurrence.

On the other hand case studies show adopting a whole foods plant-based diet can help prevent cancers recurring; including stage 4 non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, stage 4 melanoma and ovarian and testicular cancers4.

Research also shows the a whole foods plant-based diet can help turn around many chronic conditions, such as heart disease and Type 2 diabetes and can even lessen Type 1 diabetics’ insulin dependence5.

This Hope for Health road show brings you the most recent whole foods plant-based research. If you suffer from or know someone who suffers from; high cholesterol, diabetes, chronic hypertension, obesity, ulcerative colitis, Crohn’s, - or bowel, prostate or breast cancer, this is an event for you!

Entry is by koha donation. Register now online. Go to: https://www.eventbrite.co.nz/e/hope-for-health-2022-healing-chronic-disease-auckland-tickets-371874575867. The first event is in Auckland city’s AUT Wave Room, 7:30pm Thursday 11th August 2022. Come and hear the latest scientific research and how one’s health can be significantly improved or restored.