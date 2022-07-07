New Zealand's first free CBT insomnia treatment now available online

Thursday, 7 July, 2022 - 10:47

Online mental health provider, Just a Thought, has launched its latest course - Managing Insomnia. Using cognitive behaviour therapy for insomnia (CBT-i), the course is being offered on the Just a Thought platform and is the first of its kind to be offered free in New Zealand.

"Insomnia affects around 25% of the population," says Just a Thought Clinical Lead, Anna Elders. "There are many causes, ranging from stress and anxiety to lifestyle factors. But more recently, Covid has led to heightened levels of distress which has caused a significant spike in the number of people looking for insomnia treatment.

Sleep is such an important part of our overall wellbeing and health resilience. Left untreated, it can lead to many other issues, including anxiety and depression.

On top of this, one of the symptoms of Covid is sleep disturbance both during the acute stage and through recovery, so we also see this course as an excellent way to help avoid the onset of long-term insomnia post Covid."

As a highly experienced CBT practitioner, Anna has increasing concerns about the rise in insomnia cases and lack of access to immediate solutions. "Overall, there’s been a big increase in the number of New Zealanders experiencing mental health difficulties. Insomnia can be both a cause and symptom of mental health conditions, such as anxiety and depression - so this course has come at a time when it’s desperately needed.

CBT-i is a highly effective, evidence-based treatment with a 70-80% success rate. Sleeping medications can have harmful side-effects and the value of this course is that for some people, CBT-i treatment has proven to be more effective than medication. Importantly, it equips learners with a kete of skills they can use for life.

Another big factor preventing people from seeking treatment for insomnia is the cost and availability. CBT-i can be very difficult to access, with people either experiencing long wait times through the public sector, or high costs for treatment through private clinics. The beauty of this course is that it’s free, so can be delivered anywhere, any time at zero cost."

Over 40,000 New Zealanders are already using Just a Thought to support their mental wellbeing. All courses are free, based on proven and effective cognitive behavioural therapy and are accessible online.

"It’s been a stressful and uncertain time in New Zealand and around the world," says Anna. "We’re really pleased to be offering this course at no cost and feel very confident we can help many New Zealanders get a good night’s sleep which will help improve and protect overall wellbeing."

To learn more about this free course or to sign up, go to: www.justathought.co.nz