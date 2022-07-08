Inaugural Kaiawhina Celebrations led by MidCentral

|
Our districts first ever KaiÄwhina awards, acknowledging the contribution of KaiÄwhina to the health care workforce took place this week at Te Whatu Ora - Te Pae Hauora o Ruahine o Tararua | MidCentral.
KaiÄwhina is an overarching term to describe roles in the health and disability sector such as Healthcare Assistants, Hospital Aides, Orderlies and Mental Health Support Workers. KaiÄwhina embody the core essence of a team member who is passionate, resilient, diverse, skilled and committed to supporting hauora (holistic wellbeing) outcomes.
Supported by the Ministry of Health, the KaiÄwhina Workforce Plan looks to increase awareness and recognition of KaiÄwhina, and the key roles they play in the workforce. MidCentral became the first district to acknowledge their KaiÄwhina with such a ceremony.
Executive Director of Nursing and Midwifery, and project sponsor Celina Eves, said that it was incredible to see our KaiÄwhina come together and be recognised for the amazing work they do.
‘Our KaiÄwhina make a huge difference to our patients, their friends and whÄnau when they are in hospital. Our teams work throughout the hospital, and are crucial parts of our Maternity, our OPAL and STAR wards, Ambulatory Care and Emergency Departments.’
MidCentral encouraged staff to nominate a KaiÄwhina who demonstrated the values set out in the KaiÄwhina Workforce Plan every day in their work, and who went above and beyond in their approach to supporting patients. They also demonstrated the MidCentral organisational values - ka whai aroha (compassionate), ka whai ngÄkau (respectful), ka mÄtÄtoa (courageous) and ka noho haepapa (accountable).
From these nominations, six outstanding KaiÄwhina were recognised in 2022.The winners were David Goldstone (IOC - Staff Bureau), Ange Houpapa-Lovett (Health Care Assistant, Ambulatory Care / Urology), Bernadette Casey (Health Care Assistant, OPAL Unit), Angela Lawrence (Radiation Therapy Assistant), Sharon Tamarapa (Radiation Therapy Assistant) and Madysen Woodley-Wilson (Health Care Assistant, Maternity and Women’s Health).
‘The awards will run annually, and I am excited to see this initiative grow. Our KaiÄwhina are dedicated, passionate people who have a real impact throughout all of our facilities and I’m pleased to acknowledge our KaiÄwhina workforce more.’
