Wearing masks on campus - UCOL

Friday, 8 July, 2022 - 16:58

This week, New Zealand has seen a surge in COVID-19 infections, with the Omicron B.A5 variant proving to spread faster and be more contagious than previous variants. We have also seen a rise in flu cases.

As a result, we are taking the precaution of making face masks mandatory on our campuses from Monday 11 July until further notice, potentially late August. This means you will need to where a mask in all indoor spaces, except for these situations:

- you have a mask exemption pass

- you are eating/drinking, but please put it back on once you’ve finished

- you are presenting to a class and can maintain 2-metre physical distance from others

- you are in your office and can maintain social distance from others in the office.

We will review our mask-wearing requirement on a continuous basis.

It is up to kaimahi and Äkonga to bring their own masks with them to campus, but we will have a supply on hand in case people forget. Will lecturers or Faculties please contact the Health and Safety Team for a supply of masks for their areas.

As always, if you are feeling unwell, please stay home.

Remember, you can discuss working from home options with your manager.

We will be emailing this message about mask-wearing to current students, as well as students who are due to start in Semester 2.

COVID - Vaccinations

Vaccinations and booster vaccinations are available on each campus. There is a criteria for receiving the booster vaccination so please contact the Health and Safety Team and they will advise/confirm details with you.