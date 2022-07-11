Heart Kids NZ welcomes findings from world-first rheumatic fever studies

Monday, 11 July, 2022 - 17:06

Recent findings from world-first studies at the University of Otago into rheumatic fever risk factors have been welcomed by the organisation supporting those impacted by the disease.

The studies found strong evidence that household overcrowding is a major risk factor for acute rheumatic fever and streptococcal infections of the skin, and that both rheumatic fever and strep skin were linked with barriers to accessing primary health care.

Chief Executive of Heart Kids NZ Dr Ruth Gorinski says postcodes really do impact health outcomes for those with rheumatic fever and rheumatic heart disease (RHD).

Dr Gorinski said Heart Kids NZ is committed to equitable access and delivery of services, with a particular focus on ensuring Māori and Pasifika members are well served.

"These research findings provide an urgent imperative for a response to the identified inequities that exist in the terms of health outcomes in Aotearoa NZ.

"Heart Kids NZ is working with other agencies to play our part in addressing this issue of grave national concern."

Rheumatic fever is a serious but preventable autoimmune disease that develops when streptococcal infections like strep throat, strep skin or scarlet fever are left untreated. Children who have repeated strep throat infections are most at risk for developing rheumatic fever and rheumatic heart disease.

Rheumatic heart disease is caused when rheumatic fever - an inflammatory disease that affects the heart, brain, skin and joints - causes damage to the heart valves.

Heart Kids NZ provides free lifelong support services to children, teens, adults and whānau impacted by congenital and acquired childhood heart conditions from illnesses such as rheumatic fever.