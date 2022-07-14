Mixed messaging around Monkeypox - NZDSOS

Thursday, 14 July, 2022 - 10:43

New Zealand has reported its first two cases of Monkey Pox in the past few days, with neither case linked.

Alarmist media have reported this throughout New Zealand, creating fear and confusion. Is it contagious, dangerous or just another rash?

Sceptics may ask if the cases are real or just fictitious imaginings of government or media. If the cases are not fictitious, do the infected people have any symptoms, or is public health just relying on a positive test? A New Zealand Doctors Speaking Out with Science (NZDSOS) spokesperson has recommended people be alert to the way the public is being manipulated by propaganda.

"These include conditions creating uncertainty, isolation, emotional manipulation with repetition thrown in for good measure," said the spokesperson.

Articles in the media include statements designed to be reassuring such as - 'reassured the public', 'safely manageable disease', 'no need for the public to panic', 'very few deaths from monkeypox globally', 'many infected people get better without treatment’, 'self-limiting disease'.

However, they then go on to sow seeds of doubt, stating 'Monkey Pox can be fatal for up to one in 10 people', 'more severe in children', 'World Health Organisation considering whether the outbreak should be called a public health emergency', 'large, visible lesions, blister-like sores'.

We’re left wondering if it is mild and no cause for alarm or serious and dangerous?

"Government psychologists are working overtime again, we are witnessing more free-

floating anxiety and no hard truths to anchor to," said the spokesperson.

NZDSOS is aware a number of people suffering from blistering rashes following Covid-19 vaccination. Shingles is one example of this (usually localised to a particular part of one side of the body), but there are other rashes, likely auto-immune phenomena, occurring as well.

"It is important to remember the more people that rush off to be tested, the more ‘cases’ there will be. Be curious and wonder, how reliable will a test be? Bearing in mind, PCR testing can pick up almost anything if enough cycles are done," said the spokesperson.

The PCR inventor, Dr Kary Mullis, stated his test was virtually useless for standalone diagnosis. "It doesn’t tell you that you’re sick".

"A test on its own is meaningless and prior to Covid, doctors knew that," said the spokesperson.

Currently, the New Zealand Ministry of Health is already exploring options for access to smallpox vaccines for targeted prevention in certain situations and advising some second and third generation live-virus smallpox vaccines can provide protection against the virus.

"There is deliberate confusion as to what to think. A person can not make sensible decisions when they are paralysed by fear, uncertainty or doubt," said the NZDSOS spokesperson.

Last year a Monkey Pox war game took place. It is interesting to note the first 'actual' case was reported this May, within two days of the start of the scenario outbreak.