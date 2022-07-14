Tu Ora Compass Health launches Maori Hauora Strategy - He Waka Eke Noa

Thursday, 14 July, 2022 - 12:54

TÅ« Ora Compass Health recently launched He Waka Eke Noa, their organisational MÄori Health strategy, in Wellington and Wairarapa during Matariki.

"This strategy is our organisational response to honouring both the articles of Te Tiriti o Waitangi and Pae Ora - the Government’s vision for health and wellbeing," says Justine Thorpe CEO. "It provides a platform for our organisation to support MÄori living in good health in an environment that supports a good quality of life."

He Waka Eke Noa focusses on working in partnership with Iwi, MÄori, and communities to eliminate inequities across the health care system.

"He Waka Eke Noa also challenges health care professionals to strengthen system accountability settings by shifting cultural and social norms; and spreading the delivery of kaupapa MÄori approaches with whÄnau to reduce health inequities," says Ms Thorpe.

The launch was attended by Bernard Te Paa representing Te Aka Whai Ora along with members of local iwi, providers, staff, and board.

The He Waka Eke Noa framework indicates that MÄori have the right to experience health equity through access to high quality health and disability services that are responsive to their needs and aspirations. It indicates that for this to occur action must be taken in each of the areas listed below:

- NgÄ KaiÄrahitanga - Leadership (by championing the provision of high-quality health care that delivers equitable health outcomes for MÄori).

- MÄtauranga MÄori - Knowledge (by developing a knowledge base about ways to effectively deliver

and monitor high quality health care for MÄori).

- NgÄ HerengÄ - Commitment (to providing high quality health care that meets the needs and aspirations of MÄori).

