Happy Bangers tour 'a sizzler for Lifeline'

Friday, 15 July, 2022 - 10:00

Lifeline Aotearoa is encouraging New Zealand to get behind a tasty campaign aimed at not only raising funds but encouraging people to reach out for help during difficult times.

Hawke’s Bay sausage manufacturers, the Beard Brothers, have embarked on a ‘Happy Banger’ campaign in support of Lifeline. As well as donating a percentage of every pack sold of their limited edition ‘Happy Banger’ sausages to Lifeline for a month, Beard Brothers are touring the country holding sausage sizzles outside different Foodstuffs supermarkets every day. They have also set up a Givealittle page.

Beard Brothers co-founder Rob Beard says "the community has shown massive support for our national sausage sizzles being held in and around New Zealand. We have been surprised by the number of people who are really battling feeling like they are swimming against the tide. I think people have really enjoyed the opportunity to talk to us and we are just so happy to be there to listen...a problem shared is a problem halved.

"Organisations like Lifeline are more important than ever and they need our support because there’s zero funding."

After two years of restrictions and COVID-19 lockdowns, he believes we need to acknowledge the tough times people have had, remind them that it’s OK not to be OK and that there is help out there.

Lifeline Operations Manager Helena de Fontenay is delighted with the support. "Lifeline is not Government funded so every call and text is funded by donations. We encourage everyone to buy a pack or two of Happy Banger sausages from Pak’nSave, New World or Four Square."

Lifeline and Tautoko receive up to 10,000 calls and send and receive around 30,000 texts every month from people in distress, including around 15 to 20 people a day at high risk of suicide. The money raised through the campaign will help Lifeline support more people and ultimately save lives.

For more information on Lifeline visit: www.lifeline.org.nz.